Local Real Estate sold from 4-12-4-19-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

23 Reynolds Dr  $397,000
88 Redfern Way  $610,000
6 Campbell Dr  $461,000
Condo/Townhouse:
121 B White St B   $155,000

There are 43 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale

 

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale


LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:

445 Dewey St $400,000
157 Branchport Ave  $440,000
425 Dewey St   $545,000
71 Marion Pl   $1,150,000
Condo/Townhouse:
432 Ocean Blvd 401  $775,000
15 Morris Ave 202   $899,000
134 Riviera Dr   $1,285,000
15 Morris Ave 209   $2,000,000
There are 101 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 102 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.


MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 For Sale.

 

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
34 Burntmill Cir    $675,000
Condo/Townhouse:
334 E Main St    $625,000
23 Iselin Ln   $719,000 
There are 31 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1111 Interlaken Ave   $362,000
2700 Sunset Ave   $410,000
1117 Interlaken Ave   $455,000
411 Bowne Rd   $530,000
13 Lynn Dr    $575,000
1400 Camp Ave   $617,000
Condo/Townhouse:
3 Hampton Dr   $750,000 

19 Charles Ct  $423,000
25 Rawson Cir 1104   $400,000
7 Centre St 4102   $499,999
There are 63 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.


NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

638 Green Grove Rd   $210,000
339 Victor Pl   $285,000
1233 11th Ave   $369,000
14 Beach Rd   $502,500
515 Couse Rd  $400,000
118 Valley Rd   $620,000
Condo/Townhouse:
710 W Lawn Dr   $341,000
101 Spinnaker Way  $520,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 10 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Family:
26 Mcclintock St., $687,000
 

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST:

Single Family:
515 Blanchard Pkwy., $1,250,000
There is 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
 

There is one home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale. 

BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

 

 

 

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale.

Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Let us help you sell yours!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,
Text or Call: 732-229-6800
www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com
Referrals: Shoreview-Realty.com
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©