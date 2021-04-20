Local Real Estate sold from 4-12-4-19-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:



23 Reynolds Dr $397,000 88 Redfern Way $610,000

6 Campbell Dr $461,000 Condo/Townhouse: 121 B White St B $155,000 There are 43 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale DEAL: (NONE SOLD) There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

445 Dewey St $400,000

157 Branchport Ave $440,000

425 Dewey St $545,000

71 Marion Pl $1,150,000 Condo/Townhouse: 432 Ocean Blvd 401 $775,000 15 Morris Ave 202 $899,000 134 Riviera Dr $1,285,000 15 Morris Ave 209 $2,000,000

There are 101 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 102 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)



There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: Single Family: 34 Burntmill Cir $675,000 Condo/Townhouse: 334 E Main St $625,000

23 Iselin Ln $719,000 There are 31 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale. OCEAN TOWNSHIP: Single Family: 1111 Interlaken Ave $362,000 2700 Sunset Ave $410,000

1117 Interlaken Ave $455,000 411 Bowne Rd $530,000 13 Lynn Dr $575,000 1400 Camp Ave $617,000 Condo/Townhouse:

3 Hampton Dr $750,000 19 Charles Ct $423,000

25 Rawson Cir 1104 $400,000 7 Centre St 4102 $499,999 3 Hampton Dr $750,000 There are 63 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP: Single Family: 638 Green Grove Rd $210,000 339 Victor Pl $285,000 1233 11th Ave $369,000 14 Beach Rd $502,500

515 Couse Rd $400,000 118 Valley Rd $620,000 Condo/Townhouse:

710 W Lawn Dr $341,000 101 Spinnaker Way $520,000 There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 10 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: Single Family: 26 Mcclintock St., $687,000 There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale. ALLENHURST: Single Family: 515 Blanchard Pkwy., $1,250,000

There is 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.