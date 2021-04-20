Local Real Estate sold from 4-12-4-19-21
EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
23 Reynolds Dr $397,000
88 Redfern Way $610,000
6 Campbell Dr $461,000
Condo/Townhouse:
121 B White St B $155,000
There are 43 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
|445 Dewey St $400,000
157 Branchport Ave $440,000
425 Dewey St $545,000
71 Marion Pl $1,150,000
Condo/Townhouse:
432 Ocean Blvd 401 $775,000
15 Morris Ave 202 $899,000
134 Riviera Dr $1,285,000
|15 Morris Ave 209 $2,000,000
There are 101 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 102 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
34 Burntmill Cir $675,000
Condo/Townhouse:
334 E Main St $625,000
23 Iselin Ln $719,000
There are 31 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1111 Interlaken Ave $362,000
2700 Sunset Ave $410,000
1117 Interlaken Ave $455,000
411 Bowne Rd $530,000
13 Lynn Dr $575,000
1400 Camp Ave $617,000
Condo/Townhouse:
3 Hampton Dr $750,000
19 Charles Ct $423,000
25 Rawson Cir 1104 $400,000
7 Centre St 4102 $499,999
There are 63 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
638 Green Grove Rd $210,000
339 Victor Pl $285,000
1233 11th Ave $369,000
14 Beach Rd $502,500
515 Couse Rd $400,000
118 Valley Rd $620,000
Condo/Townhouse:
710 W Lawn Dr $341,000
101 Spinnaker Way $520,000
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 10 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Family:
|26 Mcclintock St., $687,000
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST:
Single Family:
515 Blanchard Pkwy., $1,250,000
There is 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is one home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©