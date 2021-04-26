Colts Neck LAX edges Spartans 7-4

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

April 23, 2021

Athletes, coaches, parents and spectators are excited that the spring athletic season is underway after being canceled last year as a result of COVID-19. The pandemic is not over, but schools have taken strict precautions and the NJSIAA has issued regulations and guidelines that all schools must follow to ensure safety for all involved.

However, onve in a while you will get someone who denies the pandemic or refuses to comply with regulations. Mike Pembleton, head of security at Ocean Township High School, was greeting spectators into the Albert F. Carelli stadium on Friday night before the start of the boys’ lacrosse game. Pembleton was reminding fans to wear a mask when one spectator from the visiting team started giving him a hard time. The spectator said there is no law requiring a mask to be worn, no signs posted at the field and he has the right not to wear one. Pembleton, who, showed great restraint, stated that were in a national pandemic and he would gladly give the gentleman a mask. He asked the spectator to wait while he went to get one. When Pembleton walked away, the spectator used some colorful commentary and walked to the visitors seating.

The action on the turf was much more amicable, and between the Cougars of Colts Neck and the Spartans of Ocean Township. At the close of the first quarter Colts Neck had a slight 2-1 lead over Ocean. Both teams added a goal in the second and Colts Neck was up 3-2 at halftime.

It was an offensive explosion in the third quarter with both teams scoring two goals. However, the final 12 minutes of action belonged to Colts Neck, who added two more goals taking a 7-4 victory. The Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season while Ocean slipped to 1-2.

Seven different Colts Neck players scored during the game. Nate Rowhit, Mike Deissler, Tim Frost, Chris Defillippo, Matt Scully, Sean Perkinson and Anastagio Muscara all had a goal in the win over Ocean. Rowohit and Defillippo each had two assists.

Ocean, which seemed just a step behind all night had Joshua Thurman, Hyatt Lowe and Michael Terry scoring. Rusty Todd had two assists and Hunter Lowe had one in the 7-4 loss to Colts Neck.

