The Eatontown Elks Lodge 2402 will be hosting a Roast Beef dinner and breakfast in May

Friday, May 7, 2021 – Roast Beef Dinner – from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes Salad, roast beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, and desert. TAKE OUT meals for the public are available! All for $9.00

Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Breakfast – everything from sandwiches (pork roll, egg & cheese, etc.) to omelets, pancakes, eggs your way, with sides of bacon or sausage from 9 am to 11:00 am. Meal $7.00 and Sandwich $5.00. LIMITED IN DOOR SEATING AVAILABLE. You can Eat in or Take out ! Come see what the Chef’s special will be! The net proceeds from this event all benefit the Veterans.

Come and take a break and enjoy a good meal that benefits great causes and see some old friends!

All these events are held at our Lodge, 216 Broad Street, Eatontown. Any questions please call the Lodge at 732-542-9735