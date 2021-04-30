Rachel A. Savarese, Oceanport, dies

Rachel A. Savarese was a passionate, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She died from post Covid-19 complications on April 26th, 2021 at the age of 72.

Rachel was born in New York, NY on January 11th, 1949. She was raised in an Italian American household in Brooklyn, NY. As a teenager, she not only helped care for her younger brother and sister, but also assisted with family businesses, including working in many New York Italian feasts. Rachel loved spending her youthful summers in Keansburg, NJ with her grandmother, aunts, uncles, and cousins. As an adult, Rachel worked as a specialist stock clerk for Merrill Lynch, even spending time on the floor of the American Stock Exchange.

After marrying her husband Michael, Rachel moved to Oceanport, NJ where she became a wonderful homemaker. Rachel‘s passions included traveling, visiting the beach, walking the boardwalk, attending Broadway plays and live concerts, watching the Yankees, boating, skiing, visiting her home in Florida, and of course shopping for her family. She became deeply involved with St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown, NJ where she expanded her faith and spirituality, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and became a member of the Guild. Rachel truly has a special relationship with God through her unrelenting faith.

Rachel’s greatest excitement and pleasure was cooking for her family, especially her grandchildren in recent years. Everyone knew about her famous eggplant parm, rice balls, 7-layer cookies, and Sunday sauce. When she was not spreading her joy by cooking, she could easily comfort you with her infectious smile, and warm, spirited personality. Beyond cooking, Rachel was also most respected and known for her “say it like it is” character. When something bothered Rachel, she was not shy about expressing her feelings; when you asked her for guidance, she provided sound, caring, direct advice.

Rachel is survived by her husband Michael, two children Jean Ann and Michael II, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Bethany, two grandchildren Isabella (7) and Adriana (4), sister Maryann, and brother Nicholas.

Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 from 2-4, 7-9 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday, May 1, 10 am at the funeral home followed by a 12 noon Mass at St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown. In lieu of flowers or items for the family, you may kindly make donations to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105: https://www.stjude.org/ or UNICEF Covid -19 Response: https://www.unicef.org/appeals/covid-19. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.