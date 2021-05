Listings for Long Branch City-Wide Yard Sale, May 15 & 16

If you would like your Yard Sale added to the list, email your address and days and time to LocalLinknews@aol.com

472 Church St.  Sat & Sun.

152 Witmer Place, Sat & Sun

478 Atlantic Avenue, Sat & Sun

190 Chelton Avenue, Sat & Sun

692 Westwood Ave. Sat & Sun

121 Atlantic Ave, Sat & Sun

Shrewsbury Drive, Sat & Sun

555 Patten Ave, Sat & Sun

661 Morford Avenue, Sat & Sun

9 Hope Lane, Sat & Sun

Saturday Only

589 Patten Ave., Sat 9am-3pm

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church 535 Broadway, Saturday, 12-3pm

21 Cedar Avenue. Sat

408 Hollywood Avenue, Sat