Margaret Mae Fragale, 91 passes

argaret Mae Fragale 91 passed away Monday May 3, 2021 she died peacefully with her family by her side. She is survived by her sisters Catherine Salerno and Viola Morley; her children Deborah and George, Mario and Carolyn, Anthony, John and Michelle; her beloved grandchildren Amanda, Mario Jr., Travis, Ariel, Anthony Jr., Andrew and as well as great grandsons Joey and Donovan.

Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband Mario Anthony Fragale in 2005, her daughter Katherine “Kitty” Fragale in 1986 and her granddaughter Nicole in 2014.

Margaret “Peggy” was born in Long Branch, she graduated from Long Branch High School and remained a lifelong resident here. She was self- employed and a homemaker who was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and was also an avid reader. Her great love of reading defined her leisure time and her great strength and optimism guided her throughout her life.

