The Long Branch Free Public Library is now open!

We are excited to inform you that our buildings, both the Main Library and Elberon Branch, are now open to the public!

Thanks to all who waited patiently while we prepared for a safe reopening.

Please note the following information:

Masks must still be worn while inside the building. For those that cannot wear a mask, we invite you to use our curbside service. Curbside service remains available to all during regular business hours. Social work, local history, notary and the Technology & Career Center are available by appointment. The Main Floor and Children’s Floor is open. The lower level remains closed at this time. All returned materials will be quarantined for 3 days.

Should you have any questions, please give your library a call at 732-222-3900

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10-8pm

Thursday and Friday: 10-5pm

Saturday: 10-1pm