Monmouth Medical COVID-19 Vaccine Walk In Clinic – 12 years and older

Monmouth Medical Center is offering FREE vaccines to all individuals aged 12 or older who live, work or study in New Jersey. Vaccines are available to all New Jersey residents, regardless of immigration or insurance status on a first come, first serve basis, while the supply allocation lasts, during this timeframe. The vaccine clinic is available to all with a government issued identification and insurance card (not required). All participants are asked to be aware that they will need to return for a second vaccine (21) days after the first shot. Return dates will be scheduled prior to exiting the clinic.

· Sunday May 23 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. WALK IN ACCEPTED

· Monday May 24 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. WALK IN ACCEPTE

· Tuesday May 25 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. WALK IN ACCEPTED

The FREE vaccine clinic will take place at Monmouth Medical Center, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

For a scheduled appointment for the vaccine, please go to www.rwjbh.org and click on the blue banner at the top of the page titled `COVID-19 Resources and Vaccination Information’.

Alternatively, you may use the following link to directly access the page: https://www.rwjbh.org/patients-visitors/what-you-need-to-know-about-covid-19/schedule-a-vaccine/