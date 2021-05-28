Shore Regional’s Cailey Canessa NJCPA Scholarship recipient

Congratulations to Cailey Canessa, Shore Regional’s first ever NJCPA Scholarship recipient!

The New Jersey Society of CPAs awards $1,500 scholarships to college-bound New Jersey high school seniors intending to major in accounting or obtain a concentration in accounting.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, essay and interview. This award makes college more affordable to many accounting students.

Cailey is planning on attending Florida Institute of Technology in the fall and majoring in business administration. Congratulations to Cailey for earning this prestigious award.