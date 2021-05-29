Upcoming Virtual Events: Yoga, LGBT Youth Support, Weekly Support Groups

RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program offers emotional support services, education and community-based resources for individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a variety of services, this program aims to assist those impacted by the pandemic to better adjust to their new reality, mitigate stress, review options, develop coping strategies, and, if needed, find linkages to agencies, programs, and other resources in their community.