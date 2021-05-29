Shrewsbury Sailing and Yacht Club holds Laser Opening Spring Regatta

Shrewsbury Sailing and Yacht Club recently held its Laser Opening Spring Regatta. Puffy conditions prevailed with strong gusts of over 20mph keeping many sailors from coming out! However those 11 who did had a fun and exhilarating day!

Congrats to Glen Dickson (Bay Head Yacht Club) for winning on the Standard Rig and Eric Reitinger (Brant Beach Yacht Club) for winning the Radial Rig!



Don’t Miss out on Ace Hardware for Memorial Day Specials

Kudos also goes out to Phil Arnheiter for taking 3rd place Standard Rig along with Jesse Stevenson who represented the hosting club, Shrewsbury Sailing and Yacht Club!

Other sailors were Friso Kramer, 2nd pl Standard MBC; Marc Gordon, 3rd Place Radial MBC and Larry Nucciolo, 2nd Place Radial MBC. Other sailors competing were Kelly McMurray, who joined the group from Ocean City YC, Brian Highes MBC, Phil Angelo Shore Acres YC, and Navido from MBC. Click on photos for full picture