$107,538,389 contract awarded for replacement of Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners awarded a construction contract for the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32), on County Route 520 (Rumson Road) over the Shrewsbury River in the Boroughs of Rumson and Sea Bright, at the Commissioner Meeting on May 27.

“Due to the age of the bridge, it has deteriorated over time and routine maintenance can no longer address the deficiencies,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering. “Monmouth County, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, and New Jersey Department of Transportation, will build the new bridge along the south side of the existing bridge so that we will be able to keep this vital crossing over the Shrewsbury River operational for vehicular and marine traffic throughout the construction period.”

Construction will address the bridge replacement and improvements to the approaching roadway intersections to maintain a critical transportation connection between the Boroughs of Rumson and Sea Bright as well as a coastal evacuation route for the community of Sea Bright.

The County received 10 bids and awarded the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc, of Pilesgrove, NJ, in the amount of $107,538,389.20.

“I am happy to inform our taxpayers that this project will be constructed almost entirely with federal funds,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “The County will be receiving all but $47,400 of the total $107.5 million construction cost in Federal grants. The County will also receive grant funding for inspection, consulting and administrative costs. This funding, plus the funding already received for design and permitting, will add up to more than $131 million in Federal funding. That is $131 million worth of taxpayers’ dollars that we do not have to spend on this very critical bridge replacement project.”

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.