Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Lure – Gone fishin’ for the purrfect cat? Try this Catch of a Lifetime! I came to the MCSPCA after my owner tragically passed away, and no one else could keep me. How about a second chance with you for a sweet 7 year-old like me?

I’m a very sweet little lady. I love being petted, especially around the head. The more we get to know each other, the more snuggly I’ll get with you. I’ll nuzzle against you and enjoy a belly rub here and there too. Like some cats, I might let you know when I’ve had enough attention, so mind your kitty manners! I’ll be happiest in whatever home gives me all the attention and play I want, and good spots to explore and nap in.

Need Help Navigating and paying for Medicare? Click here

I would prefer to be the only cat in your home. Reel me in before I get away!

Eve – Meet Eve! Eve is a 2 year-old spayed female that came to us through our St. Huberts program. She is a hound mix that loves attention and food! The first thing you will notice about Eve is her stunning looks. Since Eve’s previous life is not known to us, we are looking for a home without small children (or over the age of 11) and a dog savvy family. Eve may give other pets a chance if they give her some space to adjust to her new home.

Please stop in today if you think that you and your family would be a great team with Eve! You can make an appointment by filling out our survey online, or drop by the shelter during regular business hours.