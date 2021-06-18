Jackson Woods improvements update

Thought everyone would like to see some recent improvements at Jackson Woods. Two rain barrels have been installed to collect much needed water for gardening. Someday we hope to have a water source like a fountain perhaps.

A Daisy troop is working on their garden plot. A home school teacher and her students created the beautiful wheelbarrow planter they placed in the blueberry patch, which is thriving. And finally trail work has started. The two bridges are being repaired, boardwalk installed and all will be painted. Changes are abundant this summer.

Love seeing many of you strolling the park and meeting new people discovering the beauty of Jackson Woods.

Recent grants will allow us to do even more to allow art and nature to thrive in this urban oasis. Thank you to all who have donated to help us continue our work. Just visit Monmouth Conservation Foundation and make sure your donation is earmarked for work at Jackson Woods.

Enjoy this beautiful weather,

Best wishes,

Kathy Buchan

Friends of Jackson Woods

908 581 7833