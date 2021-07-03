The College of New Jersey Dean’s list, local students

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average:

Eatontown

Nina Brossa, Psychology

Lauren Carney, Early Childhood/Special Educ

Jason Chen, Computer Science

Rebecca Geddis, Nursing

Jerry Lin, Finance

Jessica Reyes, Nursing

Kameryn Richardson, International Studies

Kenneth Richardson, Undeclared – Business

Long Branch

Aaliyah Brown, Urban Education, Elementary

Katherine Deoliveira, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS

Odalys Garcia-Lopez, Mathematics – BS

Zachary Knipp, Art Education

Mideline Nelson, Political Science

Julissa Reyes, Biology (BS)

Monmouth Beach

Jacqueline Jaworski, Marketing

Carolyn Mazzacco, Psychology

Oceanport

Julianne Brinton, Interdisciplinary Business

Kaitlyn Hunter, Psychology

Emily Mitro, Special Education

Emmalee Olsen, Special Education

Rumson

Nicole Molnar, Biology (BS)

Tinton Falls

Isabelle Adamo, Criminology – BA

Christopher Anfuso, Mechanical Engineering

Sana Azam, Elementary Education (BS)

Danielle Britton, Visual Arts

Lauren Cotogno, Biology (BS)

Samantha Dobbin, Early Childhood/Deaf Education

Amanda Mannarino, Special Education

Devon Pham, Biology (BS)

Alexis Richardson, Elementary Education (BS)

Patrick Riordan, Marketing