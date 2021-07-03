The College of New Jersey Dean’s list, local students

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average:
Eatontown
Nina Brossa, Psychology
Lauren Carney, Early Childhood/Special Educ
Jason Chen, Computer Science
Rebecca Geddis, Nursing
Jerry Lin, Finance
Jessica Reyes, Nursing
Kameryn Richardson, International Studies
Kenneth Richardson, Undeclared – Business
Long Branch
Aaliyah Brown, Urban Education, Elementary
Katherine Deoliveira, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS
Odalys Garcia-Lopez, Mathematics – BS
Zachary Knipp, Art Education
Mideline Nelson, Political Science
Julissa Reyes, Biology (BS)
Monmouth Beach
Jacqueline Jaworski, Marketing
Carolyn Mazzacco, Psychology
Oceanport
Julianne Brinton, Interdisciplinary Business
Kaitlyn Hunter, Psychology
Emily Mitro, Special Education
Emmalee Olsen, Special Education
Rumson
Nicole Molnar, Biology (BS)
Tinton Falls
Isabelle Adamo, Criminology – BA
Christopher Anfuso, Mechanical Engineering
Sana Azam, Elementary Education (BS)
Danielle Britton, Visual Arts
Lauren Cotogno, Biology (BS)
Samantha Dobbin, Early Childhood/Deaf Education
Amanda Mannarino, Special Education
Devon Pham, Biology (BS)
Alexis Richardson, Elementary Education (BS)
Patrick Riordan, Marketing