Cutting-Edge Cardiac MRI Technology Debuts at Monmouth Medical Center

In a recent study published in the European Heart Journal, researchers found that about half of patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 developed cardiac problems, including inflammation and heart disease.

To get a full picture of the virus’s impact on a person’s heart, doctors perform a cardiac MRI. At MMC, the MRI equipment was recently upgraded s these evaluations can be conducted.

“A cardiac MRI is the gold standard for assessing the structure and function of the heart,” says Ajay Shah, MD, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at MMC and a member of RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

MMC is the first hospital in the RWJBH Southern Region to introduce this technology. Click here to read more: https://www.rwjbh.org/blog/2021/june/a-new-state-of-the-art-imaging-test-at-monmouth-/