Don’t miss the fun at the Monmouth County Fair

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Fair is almost here and promises to delight fairgoers with thrilling rides, exciting entertainment, tasty treats, and tons of things to see and do. Held Wednesday-Sunday, July 21-25, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold, the Monmouth County Fair offers five days of fun and excitement for all ages.

Each day of the Fair features 4-H exhibits, the Home & Garden Competition, rides by Reithoffer Shows, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show, Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show, The Motorcycle Madness Thrill Show, Ready GO Dog Show, crafters, commercial vendors and so much more.

Perhaps the most thrilling part of the Fair is the rides! Highlights include the Fireball, Sky Flyer, Pharoah’s Fury, Orbiter and Century Wheel. A separate Kids Zone area features Hero Zone, Mini Wave Swinger and more. Be sure to get your fill by taking advantage of ride wristbands. Available daily, these wristbands allow fairgoers to enjoy unlimited rides on any one day. Ride wristbands can be purchased online at Reithoffer Shows’ ticket website (https://reithoffertickets.saffire.com/tickets) for $25 each. Online sales end July 20. Wristbands will also be available for purchase at the Fair for $25 on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and $30 on Friday and Saturday. Single ride tickets will also be available daily. Please note that rides are weather permitting.

Music lovers should check out the main stage for a different band each day. Wednesday features The Big House Band at 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Other main stage performances are Shore Thing on Thursday at 8 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.; After the Reign on Friday from 8:30-10:15 p.m.; Remember Jones and The Motor City Revue on Saturday from 8:30-10 p.m.; and The Last Whippoorwill on Sunday at 12 p.m. & 2 p.m. Kids band Yosi & The Superdads perform from 4:15-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A full schedule of daily activities is available online at www.MonmouthCountyFair.com.

The Fair gate is open 4-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, July 21-23; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 24; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. Admission is $8 per person; children age 17 and under enter free. On Sunday, seniors 65 and older and active military with card are free. Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15.

Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. For more information about the Fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com, or call 732-842-4000.