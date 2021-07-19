Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Eustace is a handsome, smart and energetic boy who was adopted as a puppy and recently returned when his home was no longer the right fit. Eustace is 2 1/2 years young and is a big boy, weighing about 60lbs, so a family with dog-savvy kids 12+ would be best.

Eustace can be timid and hesitant with strangers at first, but warms up with time, patience, a gentle hand, and lots of TREATS! Eustace would benefit from positive-reinforcement training to help him build confidence and bond with his new family. We haven’t tested Eustace with other dogs yet, but he seems interested in playing with them!

Eustace is a special guy looking for a special family to blossom into the best dog he can be!

Hey, it’s Bali Bey! I was found as an injured stray before making my way to the shelter. I’m so grateful for the medical team for making me feel better and ready to find my forever home!