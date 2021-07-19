Community Blood Drive in Long Branch

Monmouth Medical Center is partnering with the Long Branch PBA for a community blood and platelet drive. The drive will be held on Thurs., July 29, from noon to 6pm at the Adam “Bucky” James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave., Long Branch.

“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant drop in blood donations, and the nation’s hospitals and blood centers are experiencing a severe blood shortage,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. “We urge everyone to donate blood and other blood products such as platelets and plasma as our hospitals’ needs are outpacing the available blood supply. We rely on the support of individual blood donors to provide much of the blood we use for lifesaving medical care, and we are so thankful to our community partners in the Long Branch PBA for issuing this Community Call to Action to help us save lives.

“Donating blood and platelets helps to ensure a sustained and secure supply for hospital patients in need; it is a simple, selfless act that takes less than an hour and helps save the lives of those in our community,” he said.

Appointments can be made by calling 732-235-8100, ext. 221 or 248. Please bring photo identification and be sure to eat and drink prior to donating.