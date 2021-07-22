Local real estate sold from 7-12-21 to 7-19-21

223 Grant Ave $519,000
Condo/Townhouse: 11A Juniper Ln $65,000
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
|53 William St $590,000
100 Grand Ave $600,000
743 Shrewsbury Ave $900,000
7 Bay Ave $1,265,000
|33 Cooper Ave 304 $680,000
55 Melrose Ter 406 $740,000
51 S Bath Ave 11 $855,000
787 Ocean Ave 1904 $895,000
15 Morris Ave 402 $1,550,000
There are 90 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 102 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1007 Grasmere Ave $475,000
Condo/Townhouse:
NEPTUNE TWP:
403 Westwood Pl $495,000
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
OCEAN GROVE:Condo/Townhouse:16
Surf Ave 301 $325,000
|66 #118 Whitefield Ave 118 $350,000
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
|803 Beach Ave S.END Unit $537,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
