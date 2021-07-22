Local real estate sold from 7-12-21 to 7-19-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

223 Grant Ave  $519,000

Condo/Townhouse: 11A Juniper Ln  $65,000

71 White St D  $82,000119 White St B  $157,000
There are 44 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale


LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:

53 William St  $590,000
100 Grand Ave  $600,000
743 Shrewsbury Ave  $900,000
7 Bay Ave  $1,265,000
Condo/Townhouse:
33 Cooper Ave 304  $680,000 

55 Melrose Ter 406  $740,000

51 S Bath Ave 11  $855,000

787 Ocean Ave 1904  $895,000

15 Morris Ave 402  $1,550,000

There are 90 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 102 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 For Sale.

 

OCEANPORT:

Single Family
80 Gooseneck Point Rd., $2,050,000
There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 22 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

808 Bowne Rd  $315,000

1319 Walnut Ave  $500,000
1007 Grasmere Ave  $475,000
2 Matilda Dr  $551,000

Condo/Townhouse:

17 Fernwood Dr  $560,000
There are 67 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 78 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family: 

43 Ridge Ave  $300,000
705 Hillview Dr  $350,000
27 Tremont Dr  $510,000
403 Westwood Pl  $495,000
5 Elizabeth Ter  $525,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Condo/Townhouse:
99 Steiner Ave 7  $375,000
There are 2  homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:Condo/Townhouse:16

Surf Ave 301   $325,000

66 #118 Whitefield Ave 118   $350,000

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and  6 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:
221 Newark Ave 6  $627,500
803 Beach Ave S.END Unit  $537,000

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

