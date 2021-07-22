Local real estate sold from 7-12-21 to 7-19-21

Single Family:

223 Grant Ave $519,000

Condo/Townhouse: 11A Juniper Ln $65,000

71 White St D $82,000119 White St B $157,000

There are 44 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale



LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:



53 William St $590,000

100 Grand Ave $600,000

743 Shrewsbury Ave $900,000

7 Bay Ave $1,265,000

Condo/Townhouse:

33 Cooper Ave 304 $680,000 55 Melrose Ter 406 $740,000 51 S Bath Ave 11 $855,000 787 Ocean Ave 1904 $895,000 15 Morris Ave 402 $1,550,000

There are 90 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 102 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)