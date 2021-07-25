Jose Montes Lopez, age 82 of Long Branch passes

Jose Montes Lopez, age 82 of Long Branch died on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was lovingly known to family and friends as “Pepe”. Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, he moved to Long Branch in 1962. Pepe was self-employed as a lifelong laborer and landscaper.

He loved his church Iglesia Cristiana Pentecostal on Columbus Place in Long Branch. Pepe was often quiet with his words, but always quick with a laugh and a smile. He loved growing tomatoes and gardening with his brother on Division Street and playing his harmonica. Always kind and loving to everyone he encountered. He truly had a heart of gold, and a smile that would always touch yours.

Pepe was predeceased by his father Jose Montes Ruiz (1992) and mother Maria Cruz Lopez Montes (1997) of Long Branch. His siblings in order of age: David Montes of Plainfield, NJ – deceased on 10/25/2010; Eugenio Montes of Long Branch, NJ (wife Carmen Montes); Ramon Montes of Palm Bay, Florida (wife Maria Montes); Ester Montes Burgos of Yauco, Puerto Rico; Manuel Montes of Toledo, Ohio – deceased 7/23/2011; Lidia Montes of Long Branch, NJ – deceased 1986; Nilda Montes Gonzalez of North Plainfield, NJ; Onil Montes of Franklin, NJ; Irma Montes Rodriguez of North Brunswick, NJ; Elias Montes of Hamilton, NJ and too many cousins, nieces and nephews to list!

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28 from 9 am until the time of the service at 11 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.