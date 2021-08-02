Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

My name is Secunda and I’ll be your #1! I came to the shelter after my owner tragically passed away. Will you give me a new beginning?

I’m 1 1/2 years old and an easygoing, independent little girl. I’m happy to be petted and nuzzle back. Like some cats, I will come to you for attention and let you know when I’ve had enough, so please mind your kitty etiquette J. Give me some toys and a good window too, and I’m all set!

I would prefer to be your only pet and be queen of your home. Come bring this cutie pie home today!

My name is Heidi. I am a sweet, calm 12-year-old Mastiff mix who came to the MCSPCA when my caretaker could no longer keep me. My original owner passed away years ago.

I am gentle but hesitant, and given my age it is best that I go home to a dog-savvy, adult only home. I would also need to be the only dog in the home.

Interested? Ask an adoption counselor about me!