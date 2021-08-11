Old buildings being demolished in Long Branch

They’ve been there forever, Dilgers on Joline Ave. right next to the railroad tracks, and the nursing home on Bath. Both have been vacant and abandoned for years, definitely eyesores and dilapidated. Apartments will be built on the old nursing home lot, no known plans for Dilgers. Click on photos to enlarge
