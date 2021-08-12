Local Real Estate sold from 8-2 to 89-9-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 260 Conifer Crest Way $590,000
522 Mill Pond Way 92 $330,000
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
|469 Tabor St $226,000
232 Allen Pl $325,000
120 6th Ave $380,000
331 E Columbus Pl $395,000
146 James St $676,000
|735 Greens Ave 19B $233,000
274 Bath Ave 2 $374,999
350 Ocean Ave 702 $2,900,000
There are 87 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 108 Currently Available For Sale
There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 For Sale.
|Single Family:
15 Main St $665,000
60 Itaska Pl $759,000
11 Allen Ave $855,000
There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
|There are 62 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
311 Highland Ave $370,000
300 Maple Ave $380,000
20 Montclair Ave $430,000
There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
OCEAN GROVE:(NONE SOLD)
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST:(NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:(NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
|Condo/Townhouse:
200 Lareine Ave 102 $375,000
