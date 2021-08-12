Local Real Estate sold from 8-2 to 89-9-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 260 Conifer Crest Way $590,000

Condo/Townhouse:

522 Mill Pond Way 92   $330,000

There are 39 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:
Single Family:
202 Sherman Ave., $2,000,000
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:

469 Tabor St  $226,000
232 Allen Pl   $325,000
120 6th Ave   $380,000
331 E Columbus Pl $395,000
146 James St   $676,000
Condo/Townhouse:
735 Greens Ave 19B   $233,000
274 Bath Ave 2   $374,999
350 Ocean Ave 702   $2,900,000

There are 87 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 108 Currently Available For Sale


SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:

15 Main St   $665,000

107 Sagamore Ave   $675,000
8 Osprey Ln   $790,000
60 Itaska Pl   $759,000
80 Seneca Pl   $1,900,000
Condo/Townhouse:
11 Allen Ave   $855,000

There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:

1227 Deal Rd $575,000
906 Deal Rd   $600,000
11 David St  $685,000
12 Tilton Dr   $750,000
There are 62 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:

8 Dale Pl   $300,000
1512 10th Ave   $370,000
311 Highland Ave   $370,000
5 Hampton Ct   $380,000
300 Maple Ave   $380,000
101 Moss Pl  $385,000
Condo/Townhouse:
412 Green Grove Rd  $339,000
20 Montclair Ave  $430,000

There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Condo/Townhouse:
107 Riverview Ave 140  $390,000
There is 1  home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and  7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)


There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

506 Ocean Park Ave   $550,000
Condo/Townhouse:
200 Lareine Ave 102  $375,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale.
