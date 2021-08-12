Local Real Estate sold from 8-2 to 89-9-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 260 Conifer Crest Way $590,000

Condo/Townhouse: 522 Mill Pond Way 92 $330,000 There are 39 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 Currently Available For Sale DEAL:

Single Family: 202 Sherman Ave ., $2,000,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

469 Tabor St $226,000

232 Allen Pl $325,000

120 6th Ave $380,000

331 E Columbus Pl $395,000

146 James St $676,000 Condo/Townhouse: 735 Greens Ave 19B $233,000

274 Bath Ave 2 $374,999

350 Ocean Ave 702 $2,900,000 There are 87 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 108 Currently Available For Sale





SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.



MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD) There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: Single Family: 15 Main St $665,000 107 Sagamore Ave $675,000 8 Osprey Ln $790,000

60 Itaska Pl $759,000 80 Seneca Pl $1,900,000 Condo/Townhouse:

11 Allen Ave $855,000 There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family: 1227 Deal Rd $575,000 906 Deal Rd $600,000 11 David St $685,000 12 Tilton Dr $750,000 There are 62 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.



NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

8 Dale Pl $300,000 1512 10th Ave $370,000

311 Highland Ave $370,000 5 Hampton Ct $380,000

300 Maple Ave $380,000 101 Moss Pl $385,000 Condo/Townhouse: 412 Green Grove Rd $339,000

20 Montclair Ave $430,000 There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY:



Condo/Townhouse:

107 Riverview Ave 140 $390,000



There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)





There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:



Single Family:

506 Ocean Park Ave $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:

200 Lareine Ave 102 $375,000

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale.

