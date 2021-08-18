AVS Awards Annual Scholarships to local students

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch New Jersey has announced the recipients of their annual academic scholarships. This year’s scholarships, to be applied for the 2021 Fall semester, have been awarded to two New Jersey high school seniors.

The first recipient, Peter Rescinio, is a recent graduate of Monmouth Regional High School in Eatontown. Peter has been accepted to Rowan University and plans on majoring in Business Accounting. The second recipient, Giuliana Bottino, is a recent graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank. Giuliana has been accepted to Lehigh University where she plans on majoring in Engineering.

AVS President Joseph Sirianni stated, “It is an honor for our organization to award these scholarships. We are proud of these two young adults and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

The AVS takes its name from the famous 15th century Italian explorer and map maker. The AVS has a long history in Long Branch New Jersey dating back to its founding members in 1875. The organization was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. They also promote the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people. The AVS joins other local and national organizations in promoting Italophilia and combating anti-Italianism.