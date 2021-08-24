Volunteers Needed to Support Victims of Domestic Violence: Seats Still Available in Virtual Training

Domestic violence does not just stop because of a crisis like the one we are continuing to face. In fact, when stressors increase, violence and abuse can quickly escalate. For many victims, staying at or working from home means being isolated with someone who is harming them. It is in these very trying times that a victim needs 180 even more and we are determined to be there for anyone who needs our services. 180 is operational and here to help.

Domestic violence is never the victim’s fault and 180 Turning Lives Around (180) stands with all victims. For forty-five years, 180, a private non-profit organization in Monmouth County, continues to provide confidential support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its dedicated response team volunteers at police headquarters throughout Monmouth County.

180’s volunteer Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) Victim Advocates are civilian members of the community who work collaboratively with law enforcement to provide support, information, and resources to victims of domestic violence. Advocates also discuss with victims safety planning and their legal rights in regard to obtaining a Temporary Restraining Order. By providing empathy and a crucial perspective of the situation, these specially-trained advocates help to empower victims to make informed decisions for themselves and their families. The free, confidential service of the DVRT program is available for victims of domestic violence, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, at the police departments in Monmouth County.

We invite the community to join 180’s life-changing mission today. The mandatory 40-hour training course for new volunteer victim advocates is being conducted by 180 staff remotely via Zoom October 5-28, Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays, 6:00pm-9:30pm. Training will be provided free of charge to successful applicants.

Basic requirements for volunteers to apply include that they must be eighteen years of age or older, have access to reliable transportation, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve on an on-call shift basis, participate in an interview process, submit to background investigations and fingerprinting, and successfully complete the mandatory training. The police departments and 180 are committed to culturally and socially diverse teams to best serve the community. Bi-lingual capability is helpful. Prior knowledge of domestic violence is not required. The identities of the DVRT volunteers are kept anonymous. For an application or additional information, please contact Tina Morgan, Assistant Victim Support Program Coordinator, at tinam@180nj.org or 732 264-4360, Ext. 4272. Please mention the town where you reside. Deadline to apply is September 24th. Applications are also available for download at https://180nj.org/give-help/volunteer/volunteer-advocate-for-victims-of-domestic-violence/

180 Turning Lives Around is dedicated to providing emergency safe housing, counseling, support, prevention, education, and advocacy in Monmouth County for individuals and families affected by domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking. If you, or someone you know, is in need of assistance, please call the 180 Turning Lives Around 24/7 Confidential Hotline at 732-264-4111 or 888-843-9262. Visit www.180nj.org for more information. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.