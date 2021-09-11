Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey Make Joint Statement on 20th Anniversary of September 11th Attacks

OCEAN – As today marks the 20th anniversary since the tragic attacks on September 11th, 2001, Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey are offering the following statement:

“Today, we mark 20 years since the most harrowing day of our lifetimes, one that will live in infamy,” said Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey. “We all remember that day in our own personal ways. Some of us lost family members, and many of us lost friends on that tragic morning. We will never forget the 2,996 lives lost that day, including 750 New Jersey residents. And we are forever indebted to the first responders and law enforcement officials who committed heroic acts of bravery to save countless lives.”

“We have worked for the past 20 years to rebuild and ensure that an act of terrorism like what happened on 9/11 never happens again. We ask you to join us today in taking a moment to reflect on this somber anniversary and say a prayer for the victims’ families and loved ones, many of who were never able to see their children grow up.”