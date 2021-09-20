Latino Fest in Long Branch a big hit

Latino Fest was a big hit on Saturday, held at the Long Branch Library in Slocum Park. The Eco Del Sur band wowed the crowd performing music spanning Latin American countries, playing unique instruments with great sound. (See video on The Link News Facebook page)
