Joseph DeLeonardo, 66, passes

Joseph DeLeonardo, affectionately known as “Uncle Joe”, age 66 of West Long Branch, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Born and raised in Jersey City, Joe moved to West Long Branch over 40 years ago. Joe attended Monmouth College where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English while also minoring in theater.

Theater and live performances were things that Joe enjoyed immensely. He made lifelong friendships through performing in and directing shows at Monmouth College as well as numerous community and local theaters. He loved nothing more than going into the city, seeing a show and always knew where to find a delicious meal.

Joe dedicated his life to helping and enriching the lives of those around him. Whether it was a conversation or a well cooked meal, Joe always seemed to know how to make someone smile or touch their life in some way. One of Joe’s greatest passions was his love for cooking and preparing food for his friends and family. He always went out of his way to make sure the people he cared about felt special.

Joe spent many years as the President and Treasurer for the Monmouth and Ocean County Chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) where he organized and coordinated the local Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon Pledge Center annually.

Joe would go on to spend 20 years ensuring the safety and security of the students and staff at Shore Regional High School along with handling Public Relations for the district. He was often the first face one would see upon entering the doors of Shore Regional.

Joe continued his service to others by taking the helm as Director of the West Long Branch Recreation Commission for many years. During his time as Director, Joe introduced numerous new events and attractions to the town bringing joy year round to the people and community of West Long Branch. His countless contributions to the town and its citizens led to Joe being named West Long Branch Man of the Year in 2014.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Rose (D’Adamo) DeLeonardo; his brother, Jamie DeLeonardo and his sister Victoria DeLeonardo. Surviving are his two sisters, Christine and Trisha, his nephew Jason, as well as many, many close friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association by donating online at MDA.org. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all: face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.