Poetry, African drum and dance to overcome the pandemic, social injustice and climate change

ZEYBRAH is proud to announce the 28th annual Oceans of Rhythm Festival. This year the festival is dedicated to the struggle to overcome the pandemic, the struggle for social justice and efforts to address environmental changes. Through spoken word, African drum and dance and multi-cultural artistic expression. We will embrace our modern struggles for quality of life for all, We will continue to prioritize social distancing and wearing of masks.

PART 1 – Participants will gather at Seven Presidents Park for spoken word and African drumming and dance performances and workshops. Members of the Senegalese group, Yakar Roots and Rhythms West African Drum and Dance Company, will perform including master drummers and dancers: Lamine Thiam, Aida Faty, Ngor Jallow, Babacar Top, Mar Gueye. Spoken word artists include: Tyrone Laws of Belmar, Mychal Mills and other members of the Asbury Park youth development group, Kyds Konscious, members of The American Poetry Theatre, members of the Dunbar Repertory Company and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food! There will be a guided meditation at the ocean.

PART 2 – We will continue our celebrations at Norah’s Irie Jamaican Restaurant (530 Springdale Ave, Long Branch) with dining and live performance of poetry, music and dance. Guests can dine outside or inside. Royal Blend Productions will manage the entertainment for that section.

For the 28th year, ZEYBRAH (Zest for Youth Brings Rhythm, Arts and Humanities), a non-profit organization, specializing in developing community cultural programs, is producing the festival, in collaboration with the City of Long Branch Office of Community Development and the Long Branch Department of Recreation, with a grant from Monmouth Arts. To send in poems or other writings to be considered for this occasion, please email: Zestfored@gmail.com. (photos by Amelia Johnson from last year’s Oceans of Rhythm 2020)