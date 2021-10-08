Events not to miss this weekend in Long Branch

Tonight a Taste of Elvis, Sinatra and Bocceli with performance by Joe Burruano at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. Saturday don’t forget to bring your pets to rabies clinic at the OEM building, 9am-12pm on Union Ave, and on Sunday the the Columbus Day Parade will begin at 1:00 at the Long Branch Middle School on Bath Ave. Be prepared for road closing at that time.
