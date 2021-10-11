What Doesn’t Kill You – It’s Time to Return to LIVE Theater!

One man’s comic journey through – A heart attack, an obsession with Cher, and a trip to a concentration camp. So yes, it’s a comedy!

James is an award-winning playwright and actor. As a writer, James’ NYC credits include: Popcorn Falls directed by two-time Tony Award Winner Christian Borle (Chosen ‘Top Twenty Theatrical Moments of 2018’, pub. Samuel French), Pete ‘N’ Keely (Outer Critics Award nomination, two Drama Desk nominations), The Audience (Drama Desk nomination), Being Audrey (Transport Group, NEA Grant recipient), A Christmas Survival Guide, The Gorges Motel (NYFringe Festival 2016, Pub. Dramatist Play Service) and One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall (NYFringe Festival 2018) . Recent work: The Pin-Up Girls, Casa Manana Theatre, Pete ‘N’ Keely, Birdland Theatre, NYC.

His other work includes Multiple Family Dwelling (NJ Rep, Chosen ‘Top 10 New Jersey Productions of 2017’), The Bikinis (Long Wharf, Goodspeed Musicals), The Drama Department (Terrence McNally Award finalist), Heaven Help Us (Denver Center, Carbonell Award nom.) Many of his short plays and monologues have been published in anthologies. James was a guest artist at The Last Frontier Theatre Conference and has taught playwriting at The Barrow Group in NYC and at The Art Workshop International in Assisi, Italy.

As a performer, Film: The Report, Oceans 8, Things Heard and Seen, Henry’s Crime. TV: Godfather of Harlem, Marvel’s Iron Fist, The Americans, recurring role on Steven Spielberg’s Public Morals, Madam Secretary, Forever, Believe, Person of Interest, Hostages, House Of Cards, The Sopranos, Law and Order, SVU, CI, Rescue Me and The Blacklist. B’way and tours: Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City Of Angels, A Grand Night For Singing, Once Upon A Mattress, Falsettos, Dancing At Lughnasa, as well as many Off Broadway shows.

James’s musical, Pin-Up Girls, is also planned for a future production at NJ Rep. Watch for it!