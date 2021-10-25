Local Real Estate Sold From 10-18-21 to 10-25-21

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
34 Sullivan Ave   $445,000
33 Kremer Ave   $469,000
35 Tinton Ave   $546,000
45 Bernard St    $451,000
Condo/Townhouse:
306-A South St   $102,000
4 Waverly Ct   $612,500
There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL:
Single Family:
63 Roosevelt Ave., $7,000,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:

253 Hamilton Ave   $479,000
341 Macarthur Ave   $495,000
111 Branchport Ave   $535,000

185 2nd Ave   $649,000
35-37 2nd Ave   $1,570,000
53 N Lake Dr   $2,050,000
Condo/Townhouse:
728 Greens Ave 4   $225,000
55 Melrose Ter 407   $450,000
422 Ocean Blvd N 2B   $580,000
525 Ocean Blvd 301   $625,000
787 Ocean Ave 902   $640,000
30 Melrose Ter 301   $1,225,000
152 Ocean Ave N A2   $1,124,000
30 Melrose Ter 606   $3,200,000

There are 59 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 85 Currently Available For Sale


SEA BRIGHT:
Condo/Townhouse:
1382 Ocean Ave B8   $325,000
1382 Ocean Ave A15   $325,000
1382 Ocean Ave B18  $350,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:
Condo/Townhouse:
55 Ocean Ave 7D, $405,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:
 431 Branchport Ave   $495,000
42 Hiawatha Ave   $685,000
Condo/Townhouse:
14 Balmer Ct E – 1.04   $979,656
There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.


OCEAN TOWNSHIP:


Single Family:
1317 Edgewood Ave  $463,000
18 Eisele Ave  $575,000
22 Lotus Ct   $705,000
Condo/Townhouse:
19 Standish Dr   $845,000
13 Marisa Ct   $930,000
There are 56 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

1705 Stratford Ave   $269,000

323 Hillside Dr   $350,000
30 Maplecrest Dr  $390,000
209 Wilson Rd  $450,000
123 Bennett Rd  $549,000
231 S Riverside Dr  $934,500
Condo/Townhouse:

1603 Alpine Trl   $270,000

206 Poplar Pl   $350,000
16 El Dorado Way  $513,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:
95 Neptune Ave $390,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and  7 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.


INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:
212 Brinley Ave   $1,509,392
Condo/Townhouse:
1001 Central Ave 3   $620,000
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.
