Local Real Estate Sold From 10-18-21 to 10-25-21

Single Family:
34 Sullivan Ave $445,000
33 Kremer Ave $469,000
35 Tinton Ave $546,000
45 Bernard St $451,000
Condo/Townhouse:
306-A South St $102,000
4 Waverly Ct $612,500
There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
|
253 Hamilton Ave $479,000
341 Macarthur Ave $495,000
111 Branchport Ave $535,000
185 2nd Ave $649,000
|728 Greens Ave 4 $225,000
55 Melrose Ter 407 $450,000
422 Ocean Blvd N 2B $580,000
525 Ocean Blvd 301 $625,000
787 Ocean Ave 902 $640,000
30 Melrose Ter 301 $1,225,000
152 Ocean Ave N A2 $1,124,000
30 Melrose Ter 606 $3,200,000
There are 59 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 85 Currently Available For Sale
There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
|Single Family:
431 Branchport Ave $495,000
42 Hiawatha Ave $685,000
Condo/Townhouse:
14 Balmer Ct E – 1.04 $979,656
There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
22 Lotus Ct $705,000
|19 Standish Dr $845,000
13 Marisa Ct $930,000
|There are 56 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
1603 Alpine Trl $270,000
There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
|There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
|There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
|There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
|Condo/Townhouse:
1001 Central Ave 3 $620,000
