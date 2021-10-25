Local Real Estate Sold From 10-18-21 to 10-25-21



Single Family:

34 Sullivan Ave $445,000

33 Kremer Ave $469,000

35 Tinton Ave $546,000

45 Bernard St $451,000

Condo/Townhouse:

306-A South St $102,000

4 Waverly Ct $612,500

DEAL:



Single Family:



63 Roosevelt Ave., $7,000,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

253 Hamilton Ave $479,000

341 Macarthur Ave $495,000

111 Branchport Ave $535,000 185 2nd Ave $649,000

35-37 2nd Ave $1,570,000

53 N Lake Dr $2,050,000 Condo/Townhouse: 728 Greens Ave 4 $225,000

55 Melrose Ter 407 $450,000

422 Ocean Blvd N 2B $580,000

525 Ocean Blvd 301 $625,000

787 Ocean Ave 902 $640,000

30 Melrose Ter 301 $1,225,000

152 Ocean Ave N A2 $1,124,000

30 Melrose Ter 606 $3,200,000 There are 59 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 85 Currently Available For Sale





SEA BRIGHT: Condo/Townhouse: 1382 Ocean Ave B8 $325,000 1382 Ocean Ave A15 $325,000 1382 Ocean Ave B18 $350,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale.



MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse: 55 Ocean Ave 7D, $405,000 There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

431 Branchport Ave $495,000

42 Hiawatha Ave $685,000

Condo/Townhouse:

14 Balmer Ct E – 1.04 $979,656

There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.



OCEAN TOWNSHIP:







Single Family:

1317 Edgewood Ave $463,000

18 Eisele Ave $575,000

22 Lotus Ct $705,000

Condo/Townhouse: 19 Standish Dr $845,000

13 Marisa Ct $930,000 There are 56 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 67 Currently Available For Sale.



NEPTUNE TWP: NEPTUNE TWP: Single Family:

1705 Stratford Ave $269,000 323 Hillside Dr $350,000 30 Maplecrest Dr $390,000 209 Wilson Rd $450,000 123 Bennett Rd $549,000 231 S Riverside Dr $934,500

Condo/Townhouse: 1603 Alpine Trl $270,000 206 Poplar Pl $350,000 16 El Dorado Way $513,000 There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale NEPTUNE CITY:



Single Family:

95 Neptune Ave $390,000



There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 currently Available For Sale.



OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

T here are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

212 Brinley Ave $1,509,392

Condo/Townhouse:

1001 Central Ave 3 $620,000

T here are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

