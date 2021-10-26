SBA Physical Disaster Loan Deadline Approaching for New Jersey Private Nonprofit Organizations Affected by the Remnants of Hurricane Ida

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding eligible private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in New Jersey that Nov. 4 is the deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans. Anyone in the declared counties with damages incurred by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1-3, 2021 should apply for the low-interest disaster loan program.

Noncritical PNPs located in the New Jersey counties of Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren are eligible to apply. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2 percent with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses for PNP organizations. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.

To be considered for assistance, PNPs need to apply by the appropriate deadlines. Applicants may apply for a physical damage disaster loan online under declaration # 17145, using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339) for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed paper applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 4, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 6, 2022.