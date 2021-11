Local Real Estate Sold From 10-31-21 to 11-7-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family: 72 South St $300,250

225 Wyckoff Rd $370,000

45 Cedar St $600,000

45 Bernard St $451,000

Condo/Townhouse:

117 White St A $155,000

34 Redwood Dr $350,000

There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:

Single Family:

4 Joanna Ct., $1,200,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

2 Alatmo Ter $312,400

5 Broadway $350,000

119 Atlantic Ave $468,000

Condo/Townhouse:

735 Greens Ave 17B $187,000

31 Cedar Ave 20 $315,000

15 Morris Ave 507 $1,150,000

There are 68 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 69 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

74 Seaview Ave $1,775,000

75 Seaview Ave $2,200,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1 Channel Dr 1709 $895,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

15 Burntmill Cir $775,000

10 Ithaca Ave $870,000

33 Gooseneck Point Rd $2,230,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 10 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

17 Arbor Way $550,000

47 Lambert Johnson Dr$600,000

12 William Ln $610,000

7 Aron Ct $650,000

106 Orange St $760,000

Condo/Townhouse:

9 Marshall Dr $820,000

There are 52 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 60 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

95 3rd Ave $377,777

50 E End Ave $410,000

428 Maple Ave $365,000

11 Shorebrook Cir $405,000

527 Prospect Ave $476,000

333 Old Corlies Ave $500,000

Condo/Townhouse:

321 Greenlawn Pl $350,000

1021 Fordham Rd $350,000

1007 Fordham Rd

$400,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

95 3rd Ave $377,777

50 E End Ave $410,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

112 Mccabe Ave $777,777

608 Monmouth Ave $790,000

614 4th Ave $1,000,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

