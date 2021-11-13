Holiday Open House at Ocean Historical Museum

Stop by the Museum on the first weekend in December. It’s our annual holiday open house, this year December 4 and 5, when we open the doors for extended hours and transform the Museum into the best place around to start the season. You’ll find something for everyone: a holiday hunt, model trains, two new exhibits, a real fire engine, a boutique of handmade gifts, a bake shop of homemade goodies, the quilt raffle Sunday a 3, and the Township tree lighting on Museum grounds starting Sunday at 5.