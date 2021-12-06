Long Branch Volunteer Fire Department donates new toys

December 4th the Long Branch Volunteer Fire Department donated about $500 worth of new toys to the Long Branch Rec. Commission for the Holidays. The drop off was made at the Public Library. This is what its all about. Giving back to the community and bringing a bit of Joy to the less fortunate during the holidays.
