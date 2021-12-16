New Jersey Repertory Company presents: The Promotion

Trish and Josh are coworkers and good friends. When they’re both up for the same promotion, they’re pushed to their limits. Just how far are they willing to go to get ahead. A comedy about surviving in this dog-eat-dog world of business.

Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars John Caliendo, Sophia Parola, Anja Lee, and Phillip Clark.

Tickets: $50.00

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone 732-229-3166