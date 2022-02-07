Pallone Holds First Youth Advisory Council Meeting With 2022 Class

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today held the first meeting of his Youth Advisory Council in 2022. This program offers civic minded high school students in New Jersey’s Sixth Congressional District a unique opportunity to share their insight on the issues most important to them directly with him and his office and to learn about the role of Congress in our democracy.

“I’m grateful to this year’s Youth Advisory Council for their willingness to share their insight into some of our country’s most pressing challenges. I’m always inspired by the next generation’s dedication to making our country a better place, and this year’s council is no exception,” Pallone said. “I look forward to our meetings this year and to hearing more about the issues that matter to them.”

Congressman Frank Pallone’s Youth Advisory Council first convened in 2016 and is a springboard for young leaders in New Jersey’s Sixth Congressional District. To join the council, students must demonstrate a commitment to governance and public service, answer a series of questions, and provide letters of recommendation.

This year’s council is comprised of 82 diverse students hailing from 32 high schools and 26 towns. The full council will officially meet three times during their term, which runs from January 2022 to July 2022. The culmination of their work will be the presentation of their legislative agenda to Congressman Pallone.