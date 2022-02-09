The College of New Jersey dean’s list of local students

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average:Eatontown
Nina Brossa, Psychology
Lauren Carney, Early Childhood/Special Educ
Rebecca Heath, Elementary Education (BS)
Jerry Lin, Finance
Jessica Reyes, Nursing
Kenneth Richardson, Undeclared – Business
Long Branch
Ricardo Dager, Finance
Katherine Deoliveira, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS
Odalys Garcia-Lopez, Mathematics – BS
Zachary Knipp, Art Education
Mideline Nelson, Political Science
Julissa Reyes, Biology (BS)
Rebecca Ye, Accountancy
Monmouth Beach
Jacqueline Jaworski, Marketing
Carolyn Mazzacco, Psychology
Julianne Brinton, Interdisciplinary Business
Ravenna Gemignani, Interactive Multimedia
Erin Mcheffey, Interactive Multimedia
Emmalee Olsen, Special Education
Michael Rosati, Criminology – BA
Rumson
Nicole Molnar, Biology (BS)
Tinton Falls
Isabelle Adamo, Criminology – BA
Christopher Anfuso, Mechanical Engineering
Danielle Britton, Visual Arts
Lauren Cotogno, Biology (BA)
Alexandra Dibenedetto, Mathematics – BS
Amanda Mannarino, Special Education
Dylan Pham, Finance
Patrick Riordan, Marketing