The College of New Jersey dean’s list of local students

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average:Eatontown

Nina Brossa, Psychology

Lauren Carney, Early Childhood/Special Educ

Rebecca Heath, Elementary Education (BS)

Jerry Lin, Finance

Jessica Reyes, Nursing

Kenneth Richardson, Undeclared – Business

Long Branch

Ricardo Dager, Finance

Katherine Deoliveira, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS

Odalys Garcia-Lopez, Mathematics – BS

Zachary Knipp, Art Education

Mideline Nelson, Political Science

Julissa Reyes, Biology (BS)

Rebecca Ye, Accountancy

Monmouth Beach

Jacqueline Jaworski, Marketing

Carolyn Mazzacco, Psychology

Oceanport

Julianne Brinton, Interdisciplinary Business

Ravenna Gemignani, Interactive Multimedia

Erin Mcheffey, Interactive Multimedia

Emmalee Olsen, Special Education

Michael Rosati, Criminology – BA

Rumson

Nicole Molnar, Biology (BS)

Tinton Falls

Isabelle Adamo, Criminology – BA

Christopher Anfuso, Mechanical Engineering

Danielle Britton, Visual Arts

Lauren Cotogno, Biology (BA)

Alexandra Dibenedetto, Mathematics – BS

Amanda Mannarino, Special Education

Dylan Pham, Finance

Patrick Riordan, Marketing