Monmouth Medical Center Plastic Surgery Chief Tapped for Leadership Role with Noted National Society

Long Branch — The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the world’s largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons, has named Monmouth Medical Center plastic surgeon as its new president-elect.

Dr. Greco, a resident of Sea Bright who served as the Board Vice President for Health Policy and Advocacy for ASPS for three years prior to his election as president-elect, will begin his one-year term as president on November 1, 2022.

Representing more than 7,000 physician members, the ASPS comprises more than 94 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected as president-elect of an organization recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery,” said Dr. Greco, who previously served as president of the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons. “During the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a focus on the safe return to elective surgery, but the ASPS has always been dedicated to educating the public on the importance of researching plastic surgery procedures and choosing board-certified plastic surgeons for the safest outcomes.”

Dr. Greco has served as Chief of the Monmouth Medical Center Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery for nearly 12 years, and is the MMC general surgery program director as well as the assistant program director for the General Surgery Program at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Monmouth Medical Center’s teaching affiliate. He also serves on the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees.

A dual board-certified plastic surgeon, he is a diplomate of the both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He specializes in full body cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction.

Dr. Greco is a graduate of Adelphi University, and received his medical degree from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. After completing his five-year general surgery training at Monmouth Medical Center, he went on to complete a three-year plastic surgery residency at The University of Illinois at Chicago.