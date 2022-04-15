Commissioners call for the creation of a Parents Bill of Rights concerning protection and education of students in grades K-2

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a resolution calling for the creation of a Parents Bill of Rights concerning the protection and education of students in grades kindergarten through second grade at their regular meeting held on April 14.

“We are deeply disturbed by the language of the legislation that was passed without public comment and with no input from parents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County wants to work with our parents, community leaders and professionals to develop the framework for a Parent’s Bill of Rights to use as a model for our County schools, as well as our local school districts, that will protect our children, notify parents of the curricula being taught to their children in our schools and allow them to make their own decisions regarding their child’s education exposure to sensitive material.”

In the resolution, the Board calls on Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Legislature and the Department of Education to return decisions to local School Boards regarding such highly sensitive curricula for our young children.

The resolution may be read in its entirety on www.visitmonmouth.com.