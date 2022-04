Local Real Estate Sold From 4-4-22 to 4-11-22

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

6 Wyckoff Rd $480,000

Condo/Townhouse:

520 Washington St $106,000

119 Sandspring Dr $551,000

67 White St C $89,400

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

147 Oakwood Ave $550,000

150 Atlantic Ave $625,000

10 Arthur Ave $650,000

39 Ellis $680,000

123 Oakwood Ave $690,000

269 Hearn Ave $980,000

978 Van Court Ave $1,600,000

Condo/Townhouse:

300 N Ocean Ave 2D $610,000

15 Morris Ave 218 $1,150,000

There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 54 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

1148-1162 Ocean Ave., $2,300,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

38 River Ave $2,000,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1 Channel Dr 1603 $550,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

35 Comanche Dr $601,000

45 Shrewsbury Ave $750,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Condo/Townhouse:

34 Redwood Dr $645,000

16 William Ln $650,000

23 Morning Glory Dr $660,000

There are 40 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 57 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:

Single Family:

1313 Summerfield Ave $295,000

810 Dunlewy St $580,000

Condo/Townhouse:

304 4th Ave 212 $300,000

There are 28 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 31 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

80 Hawthorne Ave $475,000

65 Neptune Ave $575,000

280 Drummond Ave $325,000

9 Ash Dr $490,000

Condo/Townhouse:

80 Hawthorne Ave $475,000

65 Neptune Ave $575,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

80 Hawthorne Ave $475,000

65 Neptune Ave $575,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

28 Atlantic $999,000

Condo/Townhouse:

57 Main Ave 2 $400,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:(NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

