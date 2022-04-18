Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hi there! My name is Kinsley. I’m a 2-year-old retired mama who came from SC to NJ with my pups. My babies were all adopted, so it’s my turn to find a forever home!

I am a 55 pound pretty pittie mix. I am heartworm positive, but the lovely people here at the Vogel Clinic will cover my treatments until I am cured! I’m calm and sweet, but shy. While I’m being treated, it’s best that I am the only pet in an adult-only home.

Interested in giving this mama a home? The MCSPCA is open for walk-ins, every day except Monday, starting at noon!

Oh, goodie, it’s Woody! I’m 4 years old and was found as a stray cat, but would much rather live the life of luxury with you.

I like taking the time to get to know people and enjoy some well-earned pets. I’ll feel at home in a calm and relaxing place with cozy beds, toys to enjoy, and the love only you’re qualified to give :-).

I have scarring in my eyes from an old infection, but they don’t hurt at all and I get around just fine. I can’t say if I’ve been around other cats before, so I could give it a try or be your only one. I promise you’ve got a friend in me!