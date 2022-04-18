Modern Yoga Studio to Host Grand Opening in Shrewsbury

Local Entrepreneurs Open First YogaSix in Shrewsbury, Offering Free Classes and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SHREWSBURY – YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique, offering a full sensory yoga experience accessible to all, is set to host a grand opening event on April 29 through April 30. Located at 100 Shrewsbury Plaza, the studio is introducing people of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga. There will be a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon, prize drawings held, as well as an open house on Saturday afternoon. All classes over the weekend will be free and each class will feature a fun theme! There will also be special memberships and packages offered throughout the weekend for anyone who joins.

The owners of the studio are Dana and Steve Robinson and Tracy and Tom DiBari. They met in 2009, when Steve and Tom found themselves coaching each other’s children in youth sports, and the families became fast friends. In 2020, the DiBaris and the Robinsons were looking towards the next chapter in their lives and began exploring potential business ventures together. After considering a number of opportunities, they found the mission and business model set forth by YogaSix resonated with them the most. They are excited to bring both the physical, as well as emotional benefits of yoga to Shrewsbury, and are quickly becoming part of the wellness community.

“Yoga encompasses all aspects of one’s health, both body and mind. We look forward to reaching those who have been practicing yoga, as well as anyone who has always wanted to try it, but may have been hesitant or intimidated to do so,” said Tracy. “We hope to introduce people to the overall health benefits YogaSix provides by offering a warm, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all who wish to practice, regardless of level or ability.”

A variety of yoga classes are offered at YogaSix to encompass everything from deep stretching to stress relief to high intensity training. Offering six core formats – Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Sculpt & Flow, Y6 Hot, and Y6 Power – each class caters to every fitness level and strengthens the mind-body connection.

The new studio is making an impression with its unique version of yoga. Particularly notable is the use of modern language instead of Sanskrit to describe its practice, as the traditional language can be intimidating to newcomers. The studio provides class options for everybody, from beginners to more advanced students. YogaSix wants to introduce yoga in a modern practice that allows all levels to feel welcome. New students are always greeted by a wellness advisor when they enter the studio to educate and empower them before they engage in a YogaSix experience.

YogaSix Shrewsbury is open seven days a week, offering a variety of monthly memberships and drop-in packages.

More information about the new studio can be found at yogasix.com/shrewsbury. The studio can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 732-936-5615.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Sculpt & Flow, Y6 Power and Y6 Hot. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world’s oldest fitness practices. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness brands. Visit www.yogasix.com to learn more.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise agreements or international expansion in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation’s largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation’s largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based fitness program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.xponential.com.