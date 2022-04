Local Real Estate Sold From 4-11-22 to 4-18-22

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

50 Broad St $410,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.





DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.





LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

98 N 5th Ave $350,000

404 Hendrickson Ave $373,000

318 Chelsea Ave (3 Family) $785,000

Condo/Townhouse:

364 Westwood Ave 52 $187,500

787 Ocean Ave 1209 $625,000

432 Ocean Blvd 513 $987,500

15 Morris Ave E 316 $1,237,500

There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 62 Currently Available For Sale.





SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

150 Ocean Ave #20 $891,695

150 Ocean Ave #21 $1,384,185

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 For Sale.





MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 For Sale.



OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

349 Port Au Peck Ave $425,000

1327 Eatontown Blvd $550,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 5 Currently Available For Sale.





OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1302 Logan Rd $501,000

18 Springhouse Rd $999,000

Condo/Townhouse:

3 Rawson Cir 9.02 $415,000

108 Parkview Ave $721,000

29 Northwoods Rd $1,725,000

There are 37 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 59 Currently Available For Sale.



ASBURY PARK:

Single Family:

517 Prospect Ave $375,000

819 Dunlewy St $450,000

Condo/Townhouse:

315-317 8th Ave UNT202 $225,000

1700 Webb St 2G $255,000

400 Deal Lake Dr 3K $315,000

301 6th Ave 302 $450,000

1501 Ocean Ave 2408 $835,150

There are 25 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 30 currently Available For Sale.



NEPTUNE TWP:



Single Family:

19 Poppy Ave $399,000

503 Couse Rd $405,000

Condo/Townhouse:

99 Steiner Ave 25 $442,000

312 Michelle Ct $500,000

712 Old Corlies Ave $575,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale





NEPTUNE CITY:

Condo/Townhouse:

99 Steiner Ave 25 $442,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.





OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST:

Single Family:

318 Corlies Ave., $2,400,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.





INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.



BRADLEY BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

2 Main St 304 $620,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.



© Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors.

Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty.

Selling Shore Homes for Over 37 Years!

Text or call: 732-229-6800