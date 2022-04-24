Local Obituaries

Anne Kathryn Quigley, “Quiggs”, age 67, of Monmouth Beach, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving husband and two daughters after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Anne was a free-spirited rebel. Sassy by nature. Bold in her existence. She always stood up for what she believed in. She worked hard and had a lot of fun—too much fun. She spent her twenties backpacking in St. John. Her hobbies included sailing, Rock & Roll concerts, sleeping in tents, and enjoying nature. She settled down at the shore when she met the love of her life and had two daughters. She was the best mom and dedicated her whole life to her children. She was a fantastic and knowledgeable gardener with the best garden in town. She fought her disease hard every day and maintained her sense of humor and caring nature while doing so.

Anne is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mike Rich, her daughters, Jenny and Kelsey Rich, her parents Marian and Lawrence Quigley, her three siblings, Nancy Mogravero, Tim Quigley, and Sue McDonald, and her best friends, Nancy Hedeen, Allison Gates, AnneMarie Gotti, and Katie Blackwell.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Monmouth Beach EMS or Metavivor.org (metastatic breast cancer research, awareness, and support).

Celebration of life party will be held by her family at a later date.

