Special Birthday Celebration and History Talk about President U.S. Grant at LB Arts and Cultural Center

You are cordially invited to attend a very special exhibit and presentation on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 6:30pm celebrating President Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday! This extensive exhibit and history talk will celebrate President Grant’s time in Long Branch during and after his two-term Presidency, when he governed from his “Summer White House” at the Jersey Shore. Discover memoirs, artifacts, maps, ephemera and memorabilia from our 18th President and the Gilded Age in Long Branch.

Doors open at 6:30 and presentation begins at 7:00pm. Jim Foley, President of the Long Branch Historical Museum Association (aka Church of the Presidents) will give a talk about Ulysses S. Grant. Birthday cake and light refreshments will be served!

This exhibit and presentation is a joint project from the Long Branch Historical Association, the Long Branch Free Public Library, the Long Branch Historical Museum Association and the City of Long Branch. The exhibit may be viewed through May 18th during open hours at the Cultural Center.

For more information, please call Lisa Kelly at the Long Branch Public Library at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2350 or email [email protected].

For more information about the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center and hours of the exhibit, please call Christine Sullivan at 732-222-7000, Ext. 2050.