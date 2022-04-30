Long Branch to limit use at former Seaview Towers site to include public park

This redevelopment agreement permits condo units and eliminates the possibility of a hotel and spa

On Wednesday night, the City Council passed a resolution to limit the uses in the redevelopment agreement for 390 Ocean Avenue, also known as the former Seaview Towers. Last year, the City deemed the abandoned towers to be an imminent hazard, expediting the demolition of the buildings. Mayor John Pallone and Council required that all of the existing structures and rubble be removed before passing this resolution.