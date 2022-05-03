James Kelly leads Falcons over Spartans

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Monmouth Regional senior James Kelly recorded his first victory of the year for the Falcons in the 3-1 win over Ocean Township. With the win, Monmouth improved to 8-3 overall and in the A Central division of the Shore Conference.

During the bottom of the first inning the Spartans were the first to score a run. It turned out to be their only run of the game. The game remained 1-0 in Ocean favor until the fourth inning.

The Falcons exploded for three runs in the top of the fourth using smart base running and timely hits. Kelly threw 89 pitches in four innings for Monmouth Regional. He only allowed two hits while walking four and striking out six. Zach Lopez pitched two innings and Christian Zito threw one for the Falcons.

Top hitters for Monmouth Regional were Collin Denton who went 1 for 3 at the plate and Evan Schade had a run batted in.

Matt King was the starting pitcher for the Spartans throwing 105 pitches in the loss. Also getting some action on the mound was Ayden Miles, who threw 17 pitches.

The division is one of the most competitive in the entire Shore Conference. Rumson-Fair Haven sits on top undefeated at 11-0 while the Caseys of Red Bank Catholic are in second at 12-3. Monmouth Regional holds down third followed closely by the Spartans who are 7-6 following the loss. The remaining four teams in the A Central are Shore 7-7, Raritan 4-9, St. Rose 3-12 and Holmdel at 1-12.

Click the photo for the caption.